Despite dire predictions, Rio pulled off the Olympics. Now the party's over and the country is broke . Today, did Rio deliver on its promise to Brazilians?

Then, the holidays are behind us, which in New England means we're staring down the barrel of several uninterrupted cold, dark, and snowy months. Perfect weather for curling up at home with a good book, TV show or...video game? We'll get a preview of what's on the horizon for this year's most anticipated video games.

1.09.17: Rio After the Olympics & 2017 in Video Games

Rio After the Olympics

The future looked bright in 2009 when Rio won the Olympic Games. Brazil was booming, and fast becoming an economic contender on the world stage. Then came the global meltdown and drop in oil prices that sent the country's fortune spiraling downward. Still, Rio overcame news of a polluted bay, the Zica virus, rising crime and a national political crisis to dazzle the world during the summer games.

Now comes the hangover - billions of dollars spent in infrastructure on a city that is broke. Vice Sports staff writer Aaron Gordon traveled to Rio to find out how it's faring after the 2016 summer Olympics.

Haunting

Now a visit to the Memory Palace and the story of an old recording, a case of mistaken instrument identity, and the myth and mystery surrounding Washington Phillips, a musician who left his mark in the form of a recording from the late twenties that continues to delight musicologists to this day. You can find more stories from Nate DiMeo and The Memory Palace here.

2017 in Video Games

The holidays are behind us, which in New England means we're staring down the barrel of several uninterrupted cold, dark, and snowy months. Perfect weather for curling up at home with a good book, TV show or...video game?

Chris Suellentrop is a contributing video game critic for the New York Times and host of the podcast Shall We Play a Game? He’s here to tell us about what's on the horizon for 2017's most anticipated video games.

2017 in Video Games

Game Changers

The atmosphere surrounding video games hasn't always been welcoming to female gamers - often it's the opposite. But female gamers are finding ways to strike back, combat sexism, and carve out their own spaces. Producer Rhiannon Corby dove into the story for Salt Radio.

