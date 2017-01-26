1.26.17: Super Bowl Ads Are Down, Why Time Flies, & The 10-Minute Writer's Workshop

All the annual hoopla about Super Bowl ad sales is a little different this year, since sales are way down. On today’s show we’ll look into what that says about media and politics.

Plus, time is money, it heals all wounds, it even flies. We'll speak with the author of a new book who investigates our perception of time, and how it affects our minds, our culture, and our bodies—often in ways you would never expect.

And, a new episode of the 10-Minute Writers Workshop with Caitlin Moran.

Listen to the full show:

1.26.17: Super Bowl Ads Are Down, Why Time Flies, & 10-Minute Writer's Workshop

Event Alert: Virginia mentioned an event at the end of today's show. If you'd like to see Joel Salatin, 4th generation farmer and pioneer of grass fed farming, deliver a keynote speech at the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire's Winter Conference, it's this Saturday. Details are at NOFANH.org.

Super Bowl Ad Revenues Down

Super Bowl LI (51) is just a couple of weeks away. Another epic matchup, another anticipated half-time performance, and another set of the costliest ads in television history. When it comes to that last point though, something is amiss: it turns out that those high-profile commercial spots aren't selling the way they used to. Tim Calkins is Clinical Professor of Marketing at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Why Time Flies: A Mostly Scientific Investigation

Alan Burdick is a staff writer and former senior editor at the New Yorker. His new book is called: Why Time Flies: A Mostly Scientific Investigation.

The Trend Forecast

Wish you could know the future? What if instead of predicting it, you could simply make it happen? That's the idea behind trend forecasting. This story comes to us from Roman Mars and the podcast 99% Invisible.

You can listen to this story again at PRX.org.

10-Minute Writer's Workshop - Caitlin Moran

Listen to this week's episode here.