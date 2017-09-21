19 Year-Old Mystery Of N.H. Man's Disappearance May Be Solved

By Barbara Tetreault 1 hour ago
  • New Hampshire State Police

A 19-year-old mystery may have been solved Tuesday when authorities pulled a pickup truck out of the Androscoggin River containing what are believed to be the remains of Tony Imondi. The truck was discovered in the river a few miles south of Errol Village.

This story originally appeared in The Berlin Daily Sun.

Skeletal remains found in the cab of the truck will be examined by the N.H. medical examiner’s office for positive identification.

The 26-year-old Imondi had played in his regular Monday night horseshoe league on July 20, 1998 at Bill’s Seafood in Errol where he worked as a cook. According to a Berlin Sun article reporting his disappearance, he had left at approximately 11:30 p.m. in his girlfriend’s pickup truck and was never seen again.

His girlfriend had loaned him her truck to use for a few days while she was away for a family reunion. Imondi did not show up the next day to pick up his girlfriend, nor did he show up to work Wednesday morning as scheduled.

His own car was left at the home of Bill and Diane Keefe, the owners of Bill’s Seafood, and inside were his fishing tackle and golf clubs.

His clothes were at his mother’s house in Milan, where he sometimes stayed.

"He has exactly what he had on his back," Diane Keefe told the Sun at the time.

Keefe called Imondi an excellent worker and said it was unlike him not to show up for work. She described him as an outgoing, fun-loving young man.

"A lot of people liked Tony. He's just a likable kid," she said in the interview.

When he did not show up after several days, his family reported him missing. In the weeks immediately after he was reported missing, state police searched the back roads. It was unknown at the time if he had traveled south on Route 16 or west on Route 26. Interviews with friends and family did not reveal any clues of his whereabouts

His disappearance has baffled law enforcement officials and family members ever since.

Over the years, there have been searches by air and ground in the Errol area. The N.H. Fish and Game dive team has searched areas along the Androscoggin River and Lake Gloriette in Dixville. The truck was entered as a stolen vehicle with the National Crime Information Computer.

Despite the lack of success, State Police Troop F continued efforts to find Imondi.

Over the past month Troop F detectives and the Fish and Game dive team focused on the river section south of Errol. Fish and Game utilized divers in some areas and a side scan sonar in other areas. The side scan sonar was able to detect an image on the bottom of the river that analysis showed was consistent with a truck similar to the Ford Ranger. Further inspection of the area revealed that the image was in fact the missing Ford Ranger.

The State Police Major Crimes Unit assisted with examining the truck and skeletal remains. Imondi’s family members have been notified of the discovery.

Tags: 
Errol
North Country

Related Content

Fatal Logging Accident In Errol

By Chris Jensen Jan 21, 2014

A Vermont man was killed in Errol Monday evening when a colleague drove into him with a logging truck, according to a news release from Troop F.

The accident occurred on Millsfield Pond Road, where the men were putting on tire chains.

The driver, Mike Doucette, 24, of Milan, thought 42-year-old Brian Young was clear of the truck and drove forward, hitting Young, according to state police. Young died at the scene.

The investigation is continuing and no charges have been filed.

Errol Man Dies In Snowmobile Crash

By Chris Jensen Feb 18, 2013

A 63-year-old man from Errol was killed Sunday in a snowmobile accident, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

John Allen died in a crash in Pittsburg, said Christopher Egan, a conservation officer.

Rescuers were called about 2 p.m. to Trail 138, in the vicinity of River Road where Allen appeared to have hit a tree and was neither conscious nor breathing.

Egan said it appeared excessive speed was the cause of the crash.

Feds Provide $5 Million to Preserve North Country Land

By Chris Jensen Jan 19, 2012
Chris jensen for NHPR

The federal government has provided $5 million to help protect some of the most beautiful land in the North Country. NHPR’s Chris Jensen reports.

The U.S. Forest Service is providing $5 million to purchase a conservation easement near Errol.

The money will prevent development but still allow sustainable logging and recreation.

J.T. Horn is an official with the Trust for Public Land. It has been working on the huge, conservation project.

Enthusiasm for All Things Scottish Aplenty at N.H. Highland Games

By Sep 17, 2017
Cori Princell

The 42nd New Hampshire Highland Games took place this weekend in Lincoln.  It’s one of the largest gatherings like it in the U.S.  NHPR’s Cori Princell attended with her family...and something of a unique perspective.  


Three Children Among 25 Undocumented Immigrants Detained At N.H. Highway Checkpoint

By Aug 30, 2017
Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Border Patrol agents staged a weekend checkpoint on Interstate 93 in Lincoln, New Hampshire over the weekend, resulting in the detention of 25 undocumented immigrants, including several minors.