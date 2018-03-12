20 Years of "Something Wild," 20 Years of Nature Stewardship

To celebrate 20 years of Something Wild on NHPR, we take a look at how New Hampshire has changed in terms of nature and ecology over the two decades the program has been on the air.

For 20 years, the hosts of Something Wild have been giving listeners a bit of an insider’s view, whether interviewing a logger or a limnologist, a dendrochronologist or a bear rehabilitator, or by visiting a dark vulture nesting cave, a lofty peregrine cliff nest, or a chaotic and guano-filled tern colony. Earlier editions of Something Wild mused about the approach of spring or the winter survival strategies of birds.

GUESTS:

Dave Anderson - Something Wild host, naturalist and Director of Education for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.

- one of the first hosts of Something Wild. She is now a contemporary wildlife artist living in Weare. Mike Marchand - Program Supervisor of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program. He helped evaluate and revise the latest Fish & Game 10-year Wildlife Action Plan.

Check out the Fish & Game 10-Year Wildlife Action Plan. The Taking Action for Wildlife organization has lots of resources and information on its website.

Listen to one of Chris and Dave's favorite Something Wild episodes, "Going Woodcocking...And Making Memories:"

"The last word in ignorance is the man who says of an animal or plant "What good is it?" If the land mechanism as a whole is good, than every part is good, whether we understand it or not. If the biota, in the course of eons, has built something we like but do not understand, than who but a fool would discard seemingly useless parts? To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering." from Aldo Leopold, A Sand County Almanac, 1949

Rosemary Conroy and Iain MacLeod participate in a game of Name That Amphibian from a 2000 Something Wild:

Something Wild hosts Chris Martin and Dave Anderson brought Sam Evans-Brown of Outside/In along to look for turkey vulture chicks:

The sound editing brilliance, and clever choice of music following Something Wild, is done by NHPR's Andrew Parrella. He often accompanies Chris and Dave on their nature adventures.