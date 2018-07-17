2018 Summer Movie Show

From action-packed thrillers and family-friendly animation, to heart-warming documentaries and the latest installments in several superhero franchises, summer 2018 has had a diverse movie lineup. We discuss the summer's movies so far: what we loved, what we hated, and what we think you should see. After that, we'll look ahead to the rest of the summer, and let you know what upcoming movies you won't want to miss.

This show will air on Wednesday, July 18 live at 9 a.m, and again at 7 p.m.

GUESTS:

Tom Cook - Film Professor at Keene State College.

- Film Professor at Keene State College. Amy Diaz - Editor of The Hippo Press, where she reviews summer movies.

- Editor of The Hippo Press, where she reviews summer movies. Barry Steelman - Production Manager at Red River Theatres in Concord.

Related Reading