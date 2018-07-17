2018 Summer Movie Show

By The Exchange 56 minutes ago
  • Flickr, Eman Rahman

From action-packed thrillers and family-friendly animation, to heart-warming documentaries and the latest installments in several superhero franchises, summer 2018 has had a diverse movie lineup. We discuss the summer's movies so far: what we loved, what we hated, and what we think you should see. After that, we'll look ahead to the rest of the summer, and let you know what upcoming movies you won't want to miss. 

This show will air on Wednesday, July 18 live at 9 a.m, and again at 7 p.m.

GUESTS:

  • Tom Cook - Film Professor at Keene State College.
  • Amy Diaz - Editor of The Hippo Press, where she reviews summer movies. 
  • Barry Steelman - Production Manager at Red River Theatres in Concord. 

 

Related Reading

Tags: 
Movies
Summer
Entertainment

Related Content

Summer Movies 2017: Superheroes, Franchises, And Reboots

By The Exchange May 28, 2017
Olja Antic; Flickr

A female superhero, intergalactic travel, a beach-body reboot, and more - this year's summer film schedule is jam-packed with big action, but also some satisfying classic comedy and thought-provoking drama. We'll talk about the must-sees, and the maybe-avoids.


The Biggest Movies Of The Year, And Where To See Them

By The Exchange Jan 26, 2018

Movies, politics, culture... and the Oscars.  We look at what this year's Academy Awards try to reflect about American society, and whether they do it well.  We also talk about other movies that were huge hits last year, even if they weren't considered "Oscar-worthy", and the films to look forward to in 2018.