24-Hour Warming Centers Open in Rochester, Londonderry

By 7 hours ago

As temperatures hover in the single digits or lower across New Hampshire, communities are opening up public buildings as warming shelters for anyone who needs a place to go during the cold.

Some cities — including Keene and Lebanon — were encouraging people to use public libraries as temporary warming shelters earlier this weekend, but many places those buildings will be closed for the New Year’s holiday.

“There are a fair amount of folks in the city that utilize this resource when the temperatures are extreme,” Keene Police Sgt. James Cemorelis wrote in an email. “When the library is closed there are other places they can go like homeless shelters, community kitchen during meal times, and the state can assist with finding shelters by calling 211 or visiting www.211nh.org.”

Officials in Rochester said their local community center will be open round-the-clock through at least Wednesday morning — offering warm meals, showers and a place to sleep for anyone in need, no matter where they live.

“We’re hesitant to use the word ‘shelter,’ because it implies more than it is — it’s not a long-term setup,” Mayor Caroline McCarley said. “It really is an opportunity to get people out of the cold.”

Tri-City Consumers' Action Cooperative (COOP) Program, SOS Recovery Community Organization of Rochester and other local community groups helped to lead the charge on launching the warming center when the temperatures dipped into dangerously cold territory last week.

The city and others involved will meet later this week to decide whether to keep the warming center open longer.

“We have a lot of incredible organizations in our community who have come together and talked with the city and said we think we have a way to provide something during this extreme weather,” McCarley said. “So we wanted to take advantage of the volunteerism and sense of doing something that would be helpful.”

Nearby communities, including Dover, are also partnering with Rochester to provide transportation to the warming center. Dover Fire Chief Eric Hagman said their city was offering a temporary warming shelter at the McConnell Center, but the center will be closed until Tuesday.

In the meantime, Hagman said people are welcome to come into the police station lobby at any time for temporary relief from the cold, or to request a free ride to the warming center in Rochester.

In Londonderry, Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Zins said people seeking refuge from the cold can visit the police department, where the community room will remain open 24 hours a day as a warming shelter in the days ahead. The local library and senior centers are also available as warming centers, Zins said, but only during business hours.

“We’ve done this in the past, but generally it’s been at the high school or at one of the school facilities,” Zins said. “This gave the ability for the schools to operate normally as well as us to be able to provide warming shelters and refuge from people who are having problems with heat in their homes.”

Tags: 
Cold Weather
Extreme Cold
shelter

More Are Homeless In N.H., With Steepest Increase Among Families With Children

By The Exchange Dec 19, 2017
Deb Cram/Fosters.com and Seacoastonline

Two new reports say more people are without permanent shelter this year. Among the top contributing factors: lack of affordable housing and the opioid crisis. The greatest increase is among families with children, some of whom are living in cars and tents this winter.  We'll get a statewide and regional picture. 

GUESTS:

Courtney Bodge -  She lives in Manchester in transitional housing after spending some time homeless in the city. She has three children and is in recovery from addiction.

Cathy Kuhn -  Director of the New Hampshire Coalition to End Homelessness and vice president of Research and Training for Families In Transition, a non-profit organization that provides housing and social services to homeless individuals and families. 

Ryan Lawliss -  Emergency housing coordinator with  Southwestern Community Services. He manages homeless shelters in Keene.  

Kyle Stucker - Rochester reporter with Foster's Daily Democrat. He has done extensive coverage of homelessness in the seacoast area.   

Some Practical Tips For Weathering The Deep Freeze In N.H.

By Dec 26, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Temperatures will drop to single digits for the rest of this week, so break out the long underwear, the wool sweaters, and those down jackets.

"Or your flannel-lined jeans."

That's what one DOT worker told the press last year when asked for his secret on bearing the extreme cold while required to work outside.

(The National Weather Service has issued a winter chill advisory for northern New Hampshire.)

Freeze Frame: Extreme Cold To Stick Around in N.H.

By Dec 29, 2017
Dan Tuohy /NHPR

Very cold temperatures will stick around in New Hampshire through New Year's Day. The National Weather Service forecast calls for single-digits and sunshine during the day over the weekend.

The extreme cold led to some dramatic winter scenes across the state, and at the seacoast, where the cold temperature over the Atlantic Ocean created "sea smoke," or frost smoke, as the photos above show.

Below-zero temps are expected for New Year's Eve. Here are a few anticipated temperatures Sunday evening:

No Place To Go: Homeless At The P.K. Motel

By Natasha Haverty & Jack Rodolico Aug 4, 2016
Jack Rodolico

It’s nearly impossible to say how many homeless people there are in New Hampshire. And the biggest reason is that most people without a home in this state aren’t on the street or in shelters—they actually have a roof over their heads.

Some sleep on couches, and some rent rooms by the week at a place like the P.K. Motel in Effingham.

This story is the last installment in a special series on homelessness. Click here to see and listen to all the stories

Catholic Medical Center, Community Partners Gather for Homelessness Vigil in Manchester

By Dec 21, 2017
Casey McDermott, NHPR

Thursday night was the longest night of the year – and also a cold one, with temperatures dipping well below freezing. With this in mind, Catholic Medical Center's Health Care for the Homeless convened a vigil in Manchester's Veterans Park to remember the more than 50 people who died in the past year because they had no place to go on nights like this.