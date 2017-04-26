Related Program: 
4.26.17: The World Beyond Your Head, Poetry Out Loud, & Overheard

By Word of Mouth 5 hours ago

On today's show:

  • A conversation with Matthew Crawford about his book The World Beyond Your Head.
  • The Memory Palace - Family Snapshot. Listen to this segment again at prx.org.
  • Charlotte Perkins is a Senior at Kearsarge Regional High School and the New Hampshire State Champion of Poetry Out Loud. She's competing at the National Championships at the end of the month and Virginia spoke to Charlotte and her mother Beth about the experience.
  • Overheard - A weird new video game, a mystery on a mountain, a band you should check out, and Tracy Morgan reads his own audio book. 

Watch the trailer for Everything

Listen to the mysterious sound and tell us what you think it is

National Poetry Month
Overheard

Plus our semi-regular segment Overheard introduces you to sounds we think you need to hear.