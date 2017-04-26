4.26.17: The World Beyond Your Head, Poetry Out Loud, & Overheard

On today's show:
- A conversation with Matthew Crawford about his book The World Beyond Your Head.
- The Memory Palace - Family Snapshot. Listen to this segment again at prx.org.
- Charlotte Perkins is a Senior at Kearsarge Regional High School and the New Hampshire State Champion of Poetry Out Loud. She's competing at the National Championships at the end of the month and Virginia spoke to Charlotte and her mother Beth about the experience.
- Overheard - A weird new video game, a mystery on a mountain, a band you should check out, and Tracy Morgan reads his own audio book.
