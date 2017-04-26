4.26.17: The World Beyond Your Head, Poetry Out Loud, & Overheard

Big-budget movies aim to break box office records, not win over critics. Today, a reporter comes up with a formula to rank the worst-rated, highest grossing movies of all time...and there are a lot of them.

Then, the creators of Naked and Afraid bank on nudity hooking viewers in, but know they can't show the naughty bits during prime time. That's where "the blur man group" comes in.

Plus, we'll speak to a woman who counsels reality TV stars - a population excessively prone to addiction, depression and suicide - to cope with sudden and fleeting fame.