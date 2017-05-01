5.1.17: The Cabinet, CSI: Walmart, & Three Squares

On today's show:
- Civics 101: The Cabinet
- Kaveh Waddell covers technology, digital privacy, and cyber security for The Atlantic, where he dug into the trend of companies running private digital forensics labs in an article called, "CSI: Walmart."
- Abigail Carroll talks about her book, Three Squares: The Invention of the American Meal.
- Producer Dan Collison remembers an event where America's favorite past time, baseball, collided with America's number one vegetable crop: the spud. Listen to "The Potato Ball Caper" again at prx.org.