5.1.17: The Cabinet, CSI: Walmart, & Three Squares

  University of Michigan via flickr Creative Commons

On today's show:

  • Civics 101: The Cabinet
  • Kaveh Waddell covers technology, digital privacy, and cyber security for The Atlantic, where he dug into the trend of companies running private digital forensics labs in an article called, "CSI: Walmart."
  • Abigail Carroll talks about her book, Three Squares: The Invention of the American Meal.
  • Producer Dan Collison remembers an event where America's favorite past time, baseball, collided with America's number one vegetable crop: the spud. Listen to "The Potato Ball Caper" again at prx.org.

On today's show:

When you hear about prison work programs, you think license plates or chain gangs – not buffalo milk cheese. On today’s show, we’ll look into the artisanal foods and other under-the-radar, prisoner-made products that line the shelves of stores across the country.

Then, in 1939 Rhett Butler stunned audiences when he uttered the now famous line in Gone with the Wind: “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.” We’ll talk about the history of onscreen cursing, and how four letter words have come out of the shadows and into the mainstream.

