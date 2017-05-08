Related Program: 
5.8.17: Congressional Caucuses, Confederate Monuments, & Keeping Calm

  • Dave McLear via flickr Creative Commons / https://flic.kr/p/98yy7k

On today's show:

  • Civics 101: Congressional Caucuses
  • Producer Leila Day brings us the story of A Park Ranger and a Buffalo Soldier. Listen again at PRX.org.
  • Confederate Monuments aren't just a relic of the South. David Graham wrote about the persistence of Confederate Monuments and commemorations throughout the country for The Atlantic. Read his article: "The Stubborn Persistence of Confederate Monuments"
  • "Lottery Walk" was produced by Hillary Rea. Listen again at PRX.org.
  • On Tumblr, outside stores and littering the walls of college dorm rooms, the “Keep Calm and Carry On” poster has become so prevalent and its versions so numerous. We talked to Henry Irving about his article for theconversation.com in which he explores the surprising World War II origins of this slogan.

Monuments
Lottery
World War II

