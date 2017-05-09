5.9.17: Departments of State and Defense, Reddit Primer, & Autopsies

On today's show:
- Civics 101 - Departments of State & Defense
- "The Working Tapes: Phone Operator" from the Studs Terkel series on Work. Produced by Joe Richman and Sarah Kramer. Listen again at prx.org.
- We talked to Wisconsin Public Radio All Things Considered host Brady Carlson about "the front page of the internet", Reddit.
- Television viewers have likely seen dozens of autopsies, but they're not as realistic as they might seem. Rachel Wilkinson attended an autopsy at the University of Pittsburg Medical Center, and wrote about the real thing for The Atlantic.
