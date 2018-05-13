AG: Man Dies from Gunshot Wounds at Claremont Restaurant

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said a 36-year-old man died in the parking lot of a Claremont restaurant after suffering gunshot wounds at the scene just after midnight Sunday.

The AG, New Hampshire State Police, and the Claremont Police Department continue to investigate the shooting at the Imperial Buffet at 154 Washington St. It was unclear later Sunday morning whether the shots were fired inside the restaurant, or outside the business.

Police were called at about 12:14 a.m. Arriving officers said they discovered Jesse Jarvis, 36, suffering from the gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to the Attorney General's office.

Authorities are seeking to interview a number of people who were inside and outside the restaurant around the time of the gun shots.

Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval plans an autopsy Monday morning.