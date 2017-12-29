'Agritourism' Bill Would Make It Easier For N.H. Farms To Host Events

By 3 hours ago

A wedding set-up at Gould Hill Farm in Hopkinton
Credit GouldHillFarm.com

A proposal to make it easier for New Hampshire farms to host things like weddings and larger-scale events will be up for consideration by state lawmakers in January.

The issue has come up repeatedly in recent years, both in the state legislature and in court cases.

Local regulations on what's known as 'agritourism' — events that bring visitors onto farm property — vary significantly from town-to-town.

Henniker Christmas tree farmer Stephen Forster, for example, has been fighting with officials in his town for years to host weddings on his property.

He said he needs to diversify to keep his farm in business. “I just can't sell enough Christmas trees and ornaments to even pay my taxes,” he says. “If I don't have this additional income, I'm losing my farm.”

A bill introduced in the coming legislative session more formally defines agritourism as an accepted farm activity under state law. The goal is to preempt local regulations and allow farmers more leeway in hosting events.

Tags: 
Farmers
Agriculture
Economy
Agritourism
NH Politics

Related Content

Jasper Reflects on Legacy, Prepares to Lead N.H. Ag

By Nov 27, 2017
Peter Biello/NHPR

  House Speaker Shawn Jasper spent some time this afternoon in his office on the third floor of the Statehouse filling a box with stuff. All Things Considered host Peter Biello caught up with Jasper as he packed up.

NHPR: What's in the box? What are you taking home?

Jasper: Papers. Cards. You know, a Gavel in there. Just a lot of personal stuff that I'm taking home that I'll sort through later. 

Goffstown Rallies Around Family Business Destroyed By Fire

By Nov 24, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

The burned out shell of Lemay and Sons’ slaughtering facility still sits untouched, the charred studs visible like a rack of overcooked ribs.

On October 6th, a fire ripped through the main production building of this family-run business, where locally raised cows and pigs have been turned into beef and bacon since 1963. No one was hurt in the fire, and no cause has yet been determined.

Rick Lemay, youngest of six and current operator of the business, says since the fire, he’s felt and seen an unexpected outpouring of support from the community.

North Haverhill Farm Workshop Caters to Local Vets

By Jul 17, 2017
Michael Samuels

A small group of New Hampshire veterans will gather in North Haverhill Tuesday to learn about farm equipment and the agricultural industry in the state. 