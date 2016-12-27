Ancient Tales, Modern Warriors: Veterans Look To "The Odyssey" For Help Adjusting to Civilian Life

This show originally aired on November 22, 2016.

A NH Humanities program uses Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey, to help New Hampshire veterans make the transition from combat to life at home. We find out how this centuries-old tale, complete with cyclops and witches, resonates for today's service members.

GUESTS:

Brendan O'Byrne - UNH student and 2007 Afghanistan combat infantry veteran.

- UNH student and 2007 Afghanistan combat infantry veteran. Ann-Maria Contarino - English Instructor and Writing Center coordinator at Saint Anselm College.

- English Instructor and Writing Center coordinator at Saint Anselm College. Tim McLaughlin - Attorney at Shaheen and Gordon and Marine Corps veteran.

Some books recommended by callers during the program: