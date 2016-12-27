Related Program: 
The Exchange

Ancient Tales, Modern Warriors: Veterans Look To "The Odyssey" For Help Adjusting to Civilian Life

By The Exchange 43 minutes ago
The Exchange
  • Image from the NH Humanities Troy to Baghdad program

This show originally aired on November 22, 2016.

A NH Humanities program uses Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey, to help New Hampshire veterans make the transition from combat to life at home.  We find out how this centuries-old tale, complete with cyclops and witches, resonates for today's service members. 

GUESTS: 

  •  Brendan O'Byrne - UNH student and 2007 Afghanistan combat infantry veteran.
  • Ann-Maria Contarino - English Instructor and Writing Center coordinator at Saint Anselm College.
  • Tim McLaughlin -  Attorney at Shaheen and Gordon and Marine Corps veteran.

Some books recommended by callers during the program:

  

veterans
Reading
epic poems

