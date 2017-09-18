An Artist's Roundtable

What does it take to "make it" as an artist in New Hampshire? Without big-city galleries and crowds of well-heeled patrons, we find out how Granite State artists innovate, especially with social media transforming artistic outreach. We also explore how our education system views the arts, when the STEM fields, science, technology, engineering and math, get top billing.
The show originally aired on August 22, 2017.
GUESTS:
- Rosemary Conroy is a contemporary wildlife artist living in Weare. NH magazine named her "one if 11 women artists to watch" this year. She currently has a solo exhibit at the Sharon Arts Gallery in Peterborough. You may remember Rosemary as one of the original co-hosts and writers of "Something Wild.”
- Julianna Sagliano is an art student at UNH studying photography; she’s entering her junior year, works as a photo lab assistant and has a fellowship in the Visual Resource Center at UNH. She was a finalist in the Photographer’s Forum Best of High School and College Photography Contest.
- Erin Sweeney is an art instructor at the New Hampshire Institute of Art. She studied sculpture as an undergraduate and uses printmaking and the book form to create books, sculpture, installations.
- Matt Wyatt is President and co-founder of the Rochester Museum of Fine Art. He is also a painter and multi-media artist.