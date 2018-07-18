Arts Week at Canterbury Shaker Village

Canterbury Shaker Village is offering a new event: Arts Week. The event offers both contemporary and traditional arts for all audiences, and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

Wednesday, July 18th, is a free day for families, and includes a 2:00 p.m. performance of “Child of Faerie, Child of Earth,” by Manchester’s Ballet Mischa. There will also be face painting, outdoor crafts, lawn games and tractor hayrides.

On Friday, July 20th at 2:00 p.m., Pontine Theatre of Portsmouth will perform “New England Utopia: Transcendental Communities.” Through actors and puppets, the work explores American Transcendentalism of the 1830s and 40s, evoking the Shakers’ greatest popularity.

On Saturday, three different groups will perform, including: Aerial Dance by Go Ninja; teaser performances of “Love’s Labor Lost” and “The Taming of the Shrew" by Advice to the Players; and Symphony New Hampshire’s string quartet.

Saturday evening’s event will be a collaborative, contemporary dance performance, co-choreographed by David Parker of The Bang Group in New York City, and Lorraine Chapman, Artistic Director of LCTC in Boston. Titled: “The Zealous Laborers Act II,” the piece will be performed at 5:30 p.m.

Sculpture installations are sited throughout the village and there are five artists in residence. Each artist has their own studio, where visitors can watch their creative process and talk to them about their inspiration and techniques.

For more information, visit www.shakers.org or see posts on Facebook.