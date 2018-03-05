Audit Cites Problems With Hope for N.H. Recovery's Financial Reporting

By Britta Greene 1 hour ago

Hope for New Hampshire Recovery is a drug and substance abuse treatment center.
Credit Paige Sutherland / NHPR

A state audit of one of the largest operators of drug recovery centers in New Hampshire has pointed to multiple problems with the organization's financial and operational policies, as well as billing and reporting requirements. 

 

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services released its site review audit Monday that shows deficiencies in the recovery organization's financial reporting and billing policies.

 

Hope for New Hampshire found itself once again in the news since last month, when it announced it was closing four of its five locations around the state -- leaving hundreds of people in recovery scrambling for services. The organization's leadership cited a lack of state funding for the closures.

 

The Executive Council is now considering a new $600,000 contract for peer support recovery services for Hope for New Hampshire. It's unclear how the financial and operation problems cited in the audit will influence that funding. 

Tags: 
Hope for New Hampshire Recovery
Opioids
Crossroad
Addiction

Related Content

Hope for NH Recovery Closing All But One Drug Treatment Centers

By Feb 20, 2018
NHPR File Photo

New Hampshire's largest operator of drug recovery centers is closing all but one of its locations, citing financial struggles.

Hope for New Hampshire Recovery offers support services for people struggling with drug addiction. But the organization announced Tuesday it'll close four centers: in Franklin, Concord, Claremont, and Berlin.

Those centers will close by the end of the month. It'll keep its doors open only in Manchester. That's its original -- and largest -- location.  

When Combating the Opioid Crisis in Rural N.H., It's No Easy Fight

By Feb 26, 2018
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

When you think about New Hampshire’s opioid crisis, Manchester and Nashua tend to come to mind. That’s because they’ve been getting most of the attention…and resources.

But as NHPR’s Paige Sutherland reports, smaller towns in the Northern part of the state are battling this crisis too…and struggling to do so.

Merrimack County Jail Opens New Facility That Offers Drug Treatment

By Feb 26, 2018
Robert Garrova for NHPR

The Merrimack County Department of Corrections opened the Edna McKenna Community Corrections Center Monday. It's an almost $7 million renovation and expansion project, re-purposing a 1983-built jail that was left vacant for a decade.

 

Officials hope the 68-bed site will decrease recidivism rates in the county by offering classes on things like life skills, parenting, and workforce readiness.

 

But the McKenna facility will also offer drug treatment programs.

 