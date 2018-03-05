Audit Cites Problems With Hope for N.H. Recovery's Financial Reporting

A state audit of one of the largest operators of drug recovery centers in New Hampshire has pointed to multiple problems with the organization's financial and operational policies, as well as billing and reporting requirements.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services released its site review audit Monday that shows deficiencies in the recovery organization's financial reporting and billing policies.

Hope for New Hampshire found itself once again in the news since last month, when it announced it was closing four of its five locations around the state -- leaving hundreds of people in recovery scrambling for services. The organization's leadership cited a lack of state funding for the closures.

The Executive Council is now considering a new $600,000 contract for peer support recovery services for Hope for New Hampshire. It's unclear how the financial and operation problems cited in the audit will influence that funding.