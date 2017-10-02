Authorities Investigate Small Plane Crash at Nashua Airport

New Hampshire fire officials say no one was injured in a small plane crash at the Nashua Airport over the weekend.

Officials say the crash occurred Sunday as the plane was attempting to land but instead hit an adjacent grassy area. WMUR-TV reports the grass caused the plane to veer off the runway and into a culvert several hundred yards away.

Both occupants got out by themselves and no one was injured.

The Nashua Airport Authority and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation will investigate.