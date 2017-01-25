Authorities to Unveil New Information About Decades-Old Unsolved Cases

Denise Beaudin

At a press conference scheduled for Thursday morning, the Attorney General says state and local law enforcement officials will discuss an apparent connection between two New Hampshire cold cases and a California murder.

Both New Hampshire cases date back to the 1980s.

One centers on Denise Beaudin, who went missing in 1981. FBI agents recently searched her former residence in Manchester.

The other case involves four unidentified murder victims found in the woods near Bear Brook State Park in

    Allenstown. Two of the bodies were discovered in 1985. Then in 2000, two more bodies were discovered near the original crime scene.

Until now, it was not believed that the two New Hampshire cases were related.

Cold Case Unit

Related Content

New Details of Bear Brook Homicide Victims Released

By Nov 17, 2015

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office released new information Tuesday about four unidentified people found dead in 1985 and 2000 in Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati announced the release of new composite images of the four victims that officials hope will make it easier to identify them. Agati also released new information about where the victims -- one adult woman and three children -- likely lived. 

N.H. Cold Case Unit Seals First Conviction With Guilty Plea

By Jul 1, 2015
JAMES A. KIMBLE/POOL PHOTO

Arthur Collins of Manchester was sentenced to 30-years-to-life in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder Wednesday at the Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood.

The 46-year-old handyman told the judge that he fatally shot George Jodoin 14 years ago while Jodoin was sleeping in bed at home in Auburn.