Authorities to Unveil New Information About Decades-Old Unsolved Cases

At a press conference scheduled for Thursday morning, the Attorney General says state and local law enforcement officials will discuss an apparent connection between two New Hampshire cold cases and a California murder.

Both New Hampshire cases date back to the 1980s.

One centers on Denise Beaudin, who went missing in 1981. FBI agents recently searched her former residence in Manchester.

The other case involves four unidentified murder victims found in the woods near Bear Brook State Park in

Allenstown. Two of the bodies were discovered in 1985. Then in 2000, two more bodies were discovered near the original crime scene.

Until now, it was not believed that the two New Hampshire cases were related.