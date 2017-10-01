Belmont Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man Wanted On Warrant Outside Gas Station

   New Hampshire State Police say a Belmont police officer fatally shot a man who pulled out a firearm during a confrontation over a warrant outside a gas station.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald says the officer recognized Joseph Mazzitelli of Belmont as having outstanding warrants just before 3 p.m. Saturday. He says the officer confirmed it with his department and approached Mazzitelli, who displayed his weapon and was then shot.

MacDonald says Mazzitelli, 46, was pronounced dead at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia. An autopsy will be performed Monday.

He says the officer wasn't wearing a body camera and his department's cruisers don't have video cameras. There were surveillance cameras at the gas station.

MacDonald says there were about 11 witnesses at the gas station.

Citing protocol, police said that the officer's name is not being released. He is on administrative leave pending a review.

