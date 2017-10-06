Best of Word of Mouth: How to Pronounce "Kankamagus" and a Defense of Boiled Dinner

In this episode, a look back at some of the best stories from our "Only In NH" series, where you ask the questions and we find the answers. We'll search for the last living inhabitants of a White Mountain ghost town, try and stay up as late as possible on the NH seacoast, and try and understand why the Old Man of the Mountain is still on everything from license plates to gift shop keychains, a full 14 years after collapsing into a pile of rubble. Plus, your feedback on what we got right (and wrong) reporting each of these stories!
- You Asked, We Answered: Does New Hampshire Actually Have A Signature Food?
- You Asked, We Answered: Why Is N.H.'s Branding Still Focused on the Old Man of the Mountain?
- You Asked, We Answered: What Happened To The People In That N.H. Town?
- You Asked, We Answered: Why Does Portsmouth Shut Down at 9 p.m.?