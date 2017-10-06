Related Program: 
Word of Mouth

Best of Word of Mouth: How to Pronounce "Kankamagus" and a Defense of Boiled Dinner

By Taylor Quimby 3 minutes ago
  • Producer Taylor Quimby searches for answers in strange places.
    Andi Noble

In this episode, a look back at some of the best stories from our "Only In NH" series, where you ask the questions and we find the answers.  We'll search for the last living inhabitants of a White Mountain ghost town, try and stay up as late as possible on the NH seacoast, and try and understand why the Old Man of the Mountain is still on everything from license plates to gift shop keychains, a full 14 years after collapsing into a pile of rubble. Plus, your feedback on what we got right (and wrong) reporting each of these stories! 

Joyce Maynard on True Love and Loss; What is N.H.'s Signature Dish?

By Sep 22, 2017

Joyce Maynard longed for a great romance. A passionate partner -- and one who wouldn't interfere with the fierce independence she'd cultivated over decades as a writer.

She found that romance, later in life, but her marriage ended up teaching her the true meaning of partnership and self-sacrifice. Virginia Prescott speaks with Maynard about her newest book, "The Best of Us," where she chronicles her marriage to Jim Barringer, and their fight against the cancer that took his life.

New Hampshire's Night Life, Stay Work Play, & Ben Sollee

By Word of Mouth Sep 15, 2017

The Granite State is graying and has been for decades - so what does that mean for the state's younger population? Today, we're taking to the streets to investigate one listener's question: Why does Portsmouth shut down at 9:00pm?

Then, we talk to Stay, Work, Play New Hampshire - whose goal is attracting more 20 and 30 somethings to the state, and we'll learn about the built-in advantages of living in a state the size of New Hampshire.

And we'll hear from singer and cellist Ben Sollee ahead of his performance in Concord at the Cap Center.

Livermore: A Postcard From A Ghost Town

By Chris Jensen Jun 8, 2012
Chris Jensen for NHPR

Beginning around 1876 the town of Livermore was a hectic, noisy logging town in Northern Grafton County not far from Bartlett.

NHPR’s Chris Jensen went in search of the town’s history and sends this postcard.

It is a tale of a hard daily life, a flood, smallpox and becoming ghost town.

 

Sound of walking…

“My name is Peter Crane, I live in Bartlett, New Hampshire, we’re here on the Sawyer Road on the way to into what was once the village of Livermore, New Hampshire.”