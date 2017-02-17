Big Snows And Vacation Weeks Have N.H. Ski Areas Gearing Up

After nearly two weeks of steady snow storms across the state, New Hampshire's ski mountains are getting ready for a busy few weeks.

Massachusetts schools are on break next week, and New Hampshire schools the following week. That's just in time for ideal ski conditions, says Greg Keeler at Cannon Mountain.

"And we get something called Notch Effect snowfall. It made the cloud stay here and it forced the snow out of the cloud right in the region of Cannon."

Keeler says Cannon has gotten more than six feet of snow since the beginning of February. Ski resorts across the state are currently listing their downhill trails as almost 100 percent open.