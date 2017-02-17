Big Snows And Vacation Weeks Have N.H. Ski Areas Gearing Up

By 46 minutes ago

Gif created from a video posted by a skier in New Hampshire
Credit rcf50022 on YouTube / https://youtu.be/e1cYFp3o6cw
]

After nearly two weeks of steady snow storms across the state, New Hampshire's ski mountains are getting ready for a busy few weeks. 

Massachusetts schools are on break next week, and New Hampshire schools the following week. That's just in time for ideal ski conditions, says Greg Keeler at Cannon Mountain.

"And we get something called Notch Effect snowfall. It made the cloud stay here and it forced the snow out of the cloud right in the region of Cannon."

Keeler says Cannon has gotten more than six feet of snow since the beginning of February. Ski resorts across the state are currently listing their downhill trails as almost 100 percent open.

Tags: 
Alpine Skiing

Related Content

Some N.H. Ski Slopes Are Already Open For Business

By Nov 24, 2016
CREDIT KELSEY OHMAN VIA FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

The New Hampshire ski season officially kicked off this week with six mountains hoping to start up its lifts for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Mount Sunapee Expansion Clears Major Mogul On Trail To Approval

By Mar 17, 2016
Aaron Plewke via Flickr CC

Today the Mount Sunapee Ski Resort won final state approval to construct a new lift, new trails and a new base lodge in the town of Goshen. The decision comes nearly a year after the state Department of Resources and Economic Development first indicated it would okay the expansion.

It's a decision that comes after years of wrangling, legal fights, and delay on the proposed West Bowl expansion.

Some of the stipulations of the proposal are :

Colder Weather This Weekend Could Warm Skiers' Hearts

By Chris Jensen Dec 15, 2015
Chris Jensen for NHPR

Conditions at New Hampshire’s ski resorts haven’t been very encouraging so far this season. Most resorts have only a few lifts operating.