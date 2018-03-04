Bill to Raise Marriage Age to 16 Heads to N.H. House

The New Hampshire House of Representatives will vote on several bills related the marriage of minors, including one that would raise the minimum age to 16 for both boys and girls.

Under current law, girls can marry at 13 and boys at 14 with the permission of a judge. A bill up for a vote Tuesday would prohibit marriage for anyone under age 16. Judges still could approve marriages for those ages 16 or 17.

The House also is voting on another banning marriage between two people if sexual relations between them would have been a criminal act if they were not married.

A third bill would allow married minors to enter into consumer contracts, such as renting apartments, buying cars or making their own health care decisions.