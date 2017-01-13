Bill Would Boost Funding For School Districts Offering Full-Day Kindergarten

By 12 minutes ago

House lawmakers heard testimony Thursday on a proposal to increase state aid for students attending full-day kindergarten programs.

The state currently funds kindergarten programs at half the rate as other grades, even for districts that choose to offer full-day programs. Districts are required to offer at least half-day programs.

Executive Director of the New Hampshire School Administrators Association Carl Ladd was among those who spoke in support of the bill, which would require the state to provide the same amount of aid for all students K-through-12.

Ladd says districts that have chosen to offer full-day kindergarten are shouldering an unfair financial burden.

“Students in kindergarten are not less than students in the 1st grade through 12th grade. They don’t require less education, less resources. They require the same and they should be treated the same.”

The bill would not require districts to offer full-day programs, but would increase funding for the approximately 80 percent of districts that choose to do so.

It's estimated the proposal would cost the state approximately $14.5 million in additional adequacy education grants in the next fiscal year.

The state's new Republican Governor Chris Sununu expressed support for fully funding kindergarten during the campaign.

Tags: 
full-day kindergarten

Related Content

Full-Day Kindergarten: The Challenges and Benefits of Increasing Funding for Kindergarten Programs

By The Exchange Jan 4, 2017
Pexels

More than half of New Hampshire districts have full-day kindergarten. Now a new bill would double state aid for this. But some local officials say that wouldn't go nearly far enough. Meanwhile, some lawmakers are unsure whether the state should make this commitment or focus on other issues.


Why the State House Debate Over Full-Day Kindergarten Doesn't Matter to Some Districts

By Dec 5, 2016
Jason Moon for NHPR

New Hampshire has long lagged behind other states when it comes to the availability of full-day kindergarten. Legislators are likely to take up the issue this year, as they have in years past. But the ideas being debated in Concord this year likely won’t change the situation for school districts who can’t already afford to offer a full-day kindergarten program.