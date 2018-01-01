Bills Would Raise Fees For N.H.'s Electric And Hybrid Car Owners

A Tesla charging station in Lebanon
Credit via greenenergytimes.org

Two proposals in the next legislative session would slap extra fees on hybrid and electric vehicles, but but environmental advocates say it's an unfair penalty.

New Hampshire sets annual vehicle registration fees based on weight -- $30 or $40 for a small car, into the hundreds for a big truck. Then there's the fuel tax to cover road maintenance. But electric cars don't use gas, so they don't pay the tax.

Now, lawmakers are set to consider two bills accounting for that. One sets a $100 annual fee for hybrids, or $200 for electric vehicles, with increases if the gas tax goes up. 

The other is based on mileage -- vehicles that get under 20 miles to the gallon would pay nothing extra. After that, drivers would pay an annual fee based on how fuel efficient their car is -- up to more than $100 a year for electric vehicles.

The state reports it has more than 8,000 hybrids and 1,200 electric vehicles registered right now.

Cathy Corkery, with the New Hampshire Sierra Club, says that's not enough to merit this big a fee.

"They're not making nearly as much damage as the 18-wheelers and heavy-duty vehicles," she says.

Eleven states from California to Georgia currently impose fees of between $50 and $200 on EVs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures

Related Content

Electric Cars: The Innovation of Design, Batteries, and Charging Stations

By The Exchange Jul 25, 2017
Oregon Department of Transportation; Flickr

Both Tesla and Volvo recently announced new innovations in electric car design, as more automobile companies augment their cars with increased fuel-efficiency, battery capacity, and hybrid technology. These new cars also bring new infrastructure, including home-charging stations and electric car ports in parking lots and at businesses. We'll talk about what you should know about investing in an electric car, and how they impact both the environment and the future of driving. 


Granite Geek: Keene Designers Imagine the Infrastructure Behind Electric Vehicles

By Apr 25, 2017
fellowdesigns / Morguefile

In the early 1990s, a group of engineers, architects, planners and designers attempted to figure out what it would take for electric vehicles to thrive in Keene. And their ideas came pretty close to what emerged in other locations across the country more than two decades later.