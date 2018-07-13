Border/State

Conversations around immigration have become a hot-button issues once again, not just in national rhetoric, but here in the Granite State. On today's show we'll hear of one family's vacation that came to a screeching halt on I-93, what an open borders policy could look like, and we'll hear about the sport that transcends borders.
- Plus a conversation with Milford grad and Seattle Reign FC's Morgan Andrews
A Father-Daughter bond with deep love of country and soccer
Only in NH: What's the history behind New Hampshire being a top consumer (nationally) of Ice Cream?
