Border/State

Conversations around immigration have become a hot-button issues once again, not just in national rhetoric, but here in the Granite State. On today's show we'll hear of one family's vacation that came to a screeching halt on I-93, what an open borders policy could look like, and we'll hear about the sport that transcends borders.  

  •   Plus a conversation with Milford grad and Seattle Reign FC's Morgan Andrews

  • A Father-Daughter bond with deep love of country and soccer 

  • Only in NH: What's the history behind New Hampshire being a top consumer (nationally) of Ice Cream?

20 Arrested for Illegally Entering U.S. Along Canada Border

By Apr 3, 2018

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents arrested 20 people who entered the country illegally in four separate incidents in upstate New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.

The first case came early Friday when agents in Champlain, New York, arrested nine Haitian citizens who had just crossed into the United States near where I-87 reaches the Canadian border.

On Saturday, agents apprehended seven Romanians and a German citizen who had just entered the country illegally in Newport, Vermont.

ACLU: Border Patrol Checkpoints On I-93 Violated N.H. Constitution

By Dec 12, 2017
The ACLU of New Hampshire says the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints on Interstate 93 this summer staged far inland from the Canadian border violated the state’s Constitution.

Border Patrol Carry Out Another Immigration Checkpoint In White Mountains

By Sep 26, 2017
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are again staging an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 93 in the town of Woodstock, New Hampshire, approximately 75 miles from the international border.

In August, Border Patrol agents detained 25 undocumented immigrants, including several minors, during a weekend checkpoint. The majority of those detained were for overstaying their visas.

Thirty legal U.S. residents were also arrested by the Woodstock Police Department for various drug and alcohol related offenses.

Family Vacationing In N.H. Reeling After Arrest At Checkpoint 90 Miles From The Border

By Jul 6, 2018
Victoria is 23 and working her way through college. Over Memorial Day weekend, she and her parents piled into the car and drove from New York for a vacation in the North of New Hampshire.

Hanging out at the hotel, taking a ride on the Cog Railway, that kind of thing.

Updated: Border Patrol Checkpoint Set Up Once Again On I-93 In N.H., 5 Arrests Made

By Jun 20, 2018
Travelers on Interstate 93 near Woodstock encountered another Border Patrol Checkpoint between June 15 - June 17. 

The U.S. Border Patrol confirmed Tuesday afternoon that it made a total of five arrests for people who "did not have  legal immigration status." 

People arrested during the operation were from Mexico, El Salvador, China, Ecuador and Brazil, the agency said in a statement