Border/State

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents arrested 20 people who entered the country illegally in four separate incidents in upstate New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.

The first case came early Friday when agents in Champlain, New York, arrested nine Haitian citizens who had just crossed into the United States near where I-87 reaches the Canadian border.

On Saturday, agents apprehended seven Romanians and a German citizen who had just entered the country illegally in Newport, Vermont.