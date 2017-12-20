Boston Seeks Artists For Memorial To Martin Luther King, Jr.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is looking for an artist to create a memorial dedicated to Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Walsh said Monday the city is releasing a request for qualification open to all artists, architects, landscape architects, or design teams with experience in public art.

Boston played a critical role in King's life, from his time preaching at the Twelfth Baptist Church in the city's Roxbury neighborhood to his 1965 march to Boston Common for better housing conditions. King also earned a Ph.D. in theology at Boston University.

Walsh, a Democrat, said the memorial will recognize the influence of King on the city and emphasize ongoing effort to make Boston a welcoming place for all.

The memorial's location hasn't been determined. The deadline is Feb. 28.

