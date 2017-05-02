Cartels Getting Creative When It Comes To Getting Drugs Into N.H.

Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard
In New Hampshire, authorities say that drug cartels are finding creative ways to get drugs on the street — from fake candy wrapping to hidden compartments in vehicles. A DEA agent says that they've found drugs like heroin and cocaine inside canned foods and car parts.

WMUR-TV reports that cartels have been lacing heroin with fentanyl, and are now creating counterfeit prescription pills. Fentanyl has been a leading cause of drug overdoses in the past year, killing nearly 500 in New Hampshire alone.

Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard said the majority of the drugs coming into New Hampshire are being brought in from Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Tags: 
Opioids

What Does It Mean to Have Carfentanil in New Hampshire?

By Apr 26, 2017
Paige Sutherland

On Tuesday, public health officials confirmed the first cases of overdose deaths from carfentanil in New Hampshire. Carfentanil is a synthetic opiod and much more potent than the painkiller fentanyl. It can be mixed with heroin with deadly results. It can also be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled, posing a risk to first responders and health workers. 

First Responders Prepare for Possible Surge in Deadly Carfentanil Use in N.H.

By Apr 27, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

A new drug that’s 10,000 times stronger than morphine has hit the streets of New Hampshire. And that’s leaving many first responders scrambling to figure out how to deal with and treat this deadly substance.

N.H. Continues To Make Millions Off Alcohol, But Spends Little To Curb Impact

By Apr 24, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Everyone in New Hampshire knows the state is grappling with an opioid crisis. But some advocates are worried we are forgetting about a problem that’s been with us for much longer.

Carfentanil, One Hundred Times More Powerful Than Fentanyl, Confirmed in N.H.

By Apr 25, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

Public health officials announced Tuesday that for the first time in New Hampshire, the synthetic opioid carfentanil was found in the blood of three residents who died from overdoses. The drug is approximately 100 times more potent than fentanyl, and is commonly used as a tranquilizer for large animals, including elephants.

Speaking at a press conference, Governor Chris Sununu said the state’s forensic lab  confirmed the presence of the drug earlier in the day.