Census Data Shows Granite State Growing Slowly (Very Slowly) But Steadily

By Dec 20, 2016

New Hampshire’s population continues to grow, albeit at a moderate pace.

The state population increased by 4,684 people between July, 2015 and July, 2016, according to new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

New Hampshire's annual growth rate — 0.35 percent — is the 28th fastest in the United States.

Massachusetts is growing at the fastest rate in New England. The Bay State added 27,539 people, or 0.41 percent during the past 12 months.

Vermont’s population shrank for the third consecutive year, while Maine’s population grew by about 2,000 people.

The U.S. population stands at 323,127,513 — up 0.70 percent since 2015. 

Tags: 
Population
Human Overpopulation
New England

New Hampshire's Projected Population to Reach 1.4M in 2040

By Sep 20, 2016

 

State officials say New Hampshire's projected population is expected to reach 1.4 million in 2040, an increase of nearly 9 percent from the population at the 2010 census.

The Office of Energy and Planning says the projected number of births is expected to decline very slightly over this time period, from 66,000 between 2010 and 2015 to 65,000 between 2035 and 2040.

Silver Linings: Issues of Aging in New Hampshire

By The Exchange Nov 7, 2016
Julian Paren

We follow up on the new year-long Union Leader series about aging in New Hampshire.  The Granite State is now the second-oldest state in the nation, and the aging population will have a huge impact on the economy. Many say the state is not ready to meet the needs of our growing senior population when it comes to transportation, housing, and health care. 


Impact Of Human Polulation Growth

By EarthTalk Oct 3, 2012
StockByte / Thinkstock

EarthTalk®
E - The Environmental Magazine


Dear EarthTalk: The world added its seven-billionth person in 2011, but the news came and went quickly while Charlie Sheen news kept on and on. But isn’t population growth the “elephant in the room” that needs serious attention? Can you outline the major impacts of unchecked population growth and what if anything is being done to try to arrest it?                   -- Aaron Rodriguez, Tucson, AZ