Census Data Shows Granite State Growing Slowly (Very Slowly) But Steadily

New Hampshire’s population continues to grow, albeit at a moderate pace.

The state population increased by 4,684 people between July, 2015 and July, 2016, according to new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

New Hampshire's annual growth rate — 0.35 percent — is the 28th fastest in the United States.

Massachusetts is growing at the fastest rate in New England. The Bay State added 27,539 people, or 0.41 percent during the past 12 months.

Vermont’s population shrank for the third consecutive year, while Maine’s population grew by about 2,000 people.

The U.S. population stands at 323,127,513 — up 0.70 percent since 2015.