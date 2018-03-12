Clean Energy Is On the Warrant at N.H. Town Meetings

By 1 hour ago

Town meeting voters in John Stark Regional School District will decide whether to fund installation of a wood-burning boiler like this one at Plymouth High School.
Credit Courtesy John Stark Regional High School

Communities across the state will confront questions of energy sustainability at their annual town meetings this week.

Several southwest New Hampshire and Seacoast towns plan to vote on urging the state and federal government to study offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine.

Some of those towns are far from the ocean, but Henry Herndon, director of local energy solutions for the New Hampshire Sustainable Energy Association, says they could still benefit from new renewable power in the region.

Herndon says he’s glad to see more and more municipalities considering clean energy ideas.

“The renewable energy industry seems to be aligned with towns saving money, and I think that’s really positive,” he says.

Also this week, Newport, Chesterfield and Lee will vote on financing solar projects, and Loudon will vote to create an energy committee and solar tax credit.

Other towns are focusing on energy use and technology at their schools.

Bedford is voting on money for an energy audit for its school buildings. And voters in the John Stark Regional School District will decide whether to spend up to $2.3 million dollars on energy saving equipment, including a wood-burning boiler.

Tags: 
Renewable Energy
solar power
Clean Energy
sustainable energy association
Wind Power
Town Meetings

Related Content

Offshore Drilling Opponents Question Feds At N.H. Info Session

By Mar 5, 2018
Annie Ropeik for NHPR

New Hampshire residents got some face time Monday with the federal staff behind a proposal to expand offshore drilling in the North Atlantic and elsewhere.

A couple dozen protesters and environmental advocates waved anti-drilling signs at passing cars outside a Concord hotel during the information session. 

Hanover Chips Away At N.H.'s Only All-Renewable Electricity Goal

By Feb 20, 2018
Rob Strong / Sierra Club

A new report from the Sierra Club says about 50 American municipalities are now working on using 100 percent renewable energy in the coming years.

The first New Hampshire town to get on board was Hanover, which says it’s nearly a quarter of the way toward using only renewable electricity by 2030.

Win For Northern Pass In Mass. Could Signal Shift Away From Smaller Renewables

By Jan 30, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Massachusetts opted last week for one large power line to cover a big chunk of its energy needs for the next 20-plus years.

The Northern Pass proposal beat out other big transmission projects and dozens of smaller options for the right to supply all renewable power the Commonwealth wants.

As NHPR's Annie Ropeik reports, this has analysts and developers wondering what role smaller projects will play in the future of the grid.

Solar Array at Phillips Exeter Academy Among N.H.’s Largest

By Jan 22, 2018
Courtesy ReVision Energy

A new solar panel installation at Phillips Exeter Academy is now the largest at any school in the state.

The array of more than 1,500 solar panels was installed by Revision Energy. The company says it will provide the majority of the electric load for the private school’s new field house.

Christina Zlotnick with ReVision Energy says the continued decline in solar energy costs has more businesses interested in projects like this one.

Some N.H. Solar Installers Say Trump's New Tariff Is Bad For Business

By Jan 24, 2018
Julian- / Flickr Creative Commons

Some New Hampshire business owners say the Trump administration's new tax on imported solar panels will slow the growth of residential solar use in the Granite State.

The tariff starts at 30 percent and drops 5 percent in each of the next three years. It's not as severe as Trump could have imposed, and it’s meant to boost the American solar manufacturing industry.