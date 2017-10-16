Committee Will Examine Foster Care Issues In New Hampshire

A legislative committee has been appointed to examine foster care issues in New Hampshire. The NH Union Leader reports it's in the context of the state’s prolonged addiction crisis and problems within the Division for Children, Youth and Families.

State Representative Mariellen MacKay of Nashua says the group will include foster parents and will “look at the foster care system through the lens of the foster parents themselves, utilizing the best interest of the child as the defining factor.”

The committee will also attempt to reconcile competing versions of a bill of rights for foster parents.

MacKay said the need to address issues affecting the recruitment and retention of foster families and their relationship with DCYF is particularly critical at a time when the need for foster homes far outstrips the supply, and many new recruits don’t last long.