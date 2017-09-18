Concord Fifth N.H. City to Commit to Paris Climate Goals

Concord joins Portsmouth, Nashua, Keene, and Lebanon in announcing its support for the international climate agreement known as the Paris Accord.

President Trump said he would pull the U.S. out of the agreement earlier this summer.

Rob Werner is a Concord city councilor.

“It would be my hope that as more and more communities do local actions and take things into their own hands that that will have an effect on state policymakers and the legislature.”

Werner says he expects other New Hampshire cities to sign on to this movement.

Nationwide, more than 375 mayors have committed their cities to support the goals of the Paris climate accord.