Concord To Host Federal Talk On Offshore Drilling Plan Monday

By 9 hours ago

Credit BOEM

Federal officials will be in Concord today to talk about a sweeping proposal to open most of the nation's coastline to new oil and gas drilling.

The North Atlantic and the Seacoast are included in the Interior Department's plan, but analysts say this area would likely be a low priority if it goes forward.

Still, environmentalists and politicians in New Hampshire and other Northeast states have campaigned against the proposal.

They plan to protest outside today's informational meeting, at 3 p.m. at the Concord Holiday Inn.

Officials from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will be there to explain the drilling plan and gather written public comments, though they won't take verbal testimony.

They've held similar meetings in Boston, Providence and Hartford, and they'll be in Maine later this week. Public comment closes March 9.

