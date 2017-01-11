Related Program: 
In Confirmation Hearing, Tillerson Faces Questions About Russia, More

  • Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
  • Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson, center, accompanied by, from left, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, former Georgia Sen. San Nunn, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, takes his seat on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (Steve Helber/AP)
Senate committees heard testimony Wednesday from three of President-elect Donald Trump’s picks for his cabinet. Rex Tillerson, chief executive of Exxon Mobil, for secretary of state; Elaine Chao, former labor secretary, for secretary of transportation; and, for the second day, Sen. Jeff Sessions, Republican of Alabama, for attorney general.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR Congressional reporter Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) who is following Tillerson’s hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

