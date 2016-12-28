Conflict Journalism: Editor Charlie Sennott on Why It's Important & How It's Changing

Related Program: 
  • Michal Przedlacki / Flickr/CC

The tragic killing of Charlie Sennott's colleague, New Hampshire native James Foley, was the first exposure for most Americans to ISIS, and a turning point for news organizations who send journalists to the front lines.  We speak with Sennott about his latest initiative to train a new generation of international correspondents in the digital age.

This program was originally broadcast on 4/27/16.

  • Charlie Sennott, founder and executive director of The GroundTruth Project and co-founder GlobalPost. He has been a foreign correspondent, author, and editor, and has reported on the front lines of wars and insurgencies in at 15 countries.

Sennott is in New Hampshire this week to give a talk at Kimball Union Academy, a private boarding school in the Upper Valley.

About the GroundTruth Project:

Syria
journalism
Media
reporters
newspapers
War

