Conflict Journalism: Editor Charlie Sennott on Why It's Important & How It's Changing

The tragic killing of Charlie Sennott's colleague, New Hampshire native James Foley, was the first exposure for most Americans to ISIS, and a turning point for news organizations who send journalists to the front lines. We speak with Sennott about his latest initiative to train a new generation of international correspondents in the digital age.

This program was originally broadcast on 4/27/16.

Charlie Sennott, founder and executive director of The GroundTruth Project and co-founder GlobalPost. He has been a foreign correspondent, author, and editor, and has reported on the front lines of wars and insurgencies in at 15 countries.

Sennott is in New Hampshire this week to give a talk at Kimball Union Academy, a private boarding school in the Upper Valley.

About the GroundTruth Project: