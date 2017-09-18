Controlled Burn Planned to Help Butterfly Habitat

Areas around Concord Municipal Airport will be deliberately burned this fall to benefit New Hampshire's state butterfly.

The state Fish and Game Department says the controlled burn will happen sometime before Nov. 15 depending on the weather. The goal is to maintain the grassy open areas of the Concord Pine Barrens that are a crucial habitat for the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly.

Officials say precautions will be taken to limit smoke and ensure the burn stays within the conservation zones at the airport.