Controlled Burn Planned to Help Butterfly Habitat

By 6 hours ago

Karner blue butterfly
Credit U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Midwest / Flickr Creative Commons

Areas around Concord Municipal Airport will be deliberately burned this fall to benefit New Hampshire's state butterfly.

The state Fish and Game Department says the controlled burn will happen sometime before Nov. 15 depending on the weather. The goal is to maintain the grassy open areas of the Concord Pine Barrens that are a crucial habitat for the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly.

Officials say precautions will be taken to limit smoke and ensure the burn stays within the conservation zones at the airport.

Tags: 
NH Fish and Game
Fish and Game
butterfly

Related Content

Sunapee Boat Launch Again Hits the Courts

By Sep 14, 2017

A group of New Hampshire residents and sportsmen’s organizations is suing the Department of Environmental Services over boat access on Lake Sunapee.

The suit comes after Gov. Chris Sununu pulled the plug earlier this year on a decades-long plan for boat access at what’s known as the Wild Goose site on the lake’s southern shore. He did so by choosing to not renew a wetlands permit for the site.

The complaint, filed in Sullivan County Superior Court, argues that DES, not the governor, has the authority to decide on that permit.

Bear Numbers High as Fall Hunting Season Kicks Off

By Sep 1, 2017
Courtesy of Crawford Notch Campground

The fall hunting season is now underway across the state. Starting Friday, hunting is open for black bears, Canada geese and gray squirrels. Deer and turkey season begins later this autumn.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials have set a target population for black bears at just under 5,000. This year, they estimate there are more than 6,000 in the state. That means hunting restrictions will be fairly liberal -- good odds for those heading out to the woods.

N.H. Fish & Game Back In Spotlight For 'North Woods Law' Season 2

By & Aug 31, 2017
Animal Planet

North Woods Law: New Hampshire’ is back for another season.

The reality show follows a group of New Hampshire Fish & Game conservation officers in the line of duty; that includes everything from rescues in the White Mountains, to patrolling the seacoast.

The second season premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on Animal Planet.

Col. Kevin Jordan from N.H. Fish & Game joined NHPR’s Morning Edition to talk about the show.

30th Annual NH Moose Hunt Lottery Leaves Winners and Losers

By Samantha Fogel Jun 16, 2017
Samantha Fogel

New Hampshire Fish and Game hosted the 30th annual moose hunt lottery this morning. Names were selected from a computer generated system. 51 permits were issued to 6,850 applicants. The odds of getting one of these permits were 1 in 87 for residents of New Hampshire and 1 in 391 for out-of-state applicants.

Among the winners was Richard Tichko from Canterbury. 

"I feel pretty excited. My wife is up in Pittsburgh fly fishing. She said if she won, I had to call her. Well I'm going to call her and tell her I won."