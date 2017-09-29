Country Music Festival At Motor Speedway May See Legal Challenge

By 39 minutes ago

Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

A group of residents say they are still considering their legal options after the Loudon Zoning Board on Thursday approved a variance for a multi-day country music festival at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

After two lengthy Zoning Board hearings, the racetrack got the green light to host a three-day festival next summer that could draw as many as 20,000 fans per day. The Motor Speedway lost one of its two NASCAR races for 2018 after its parent company moved the event to Las Vegas. Many local businesses argued that the music festival is an important way to make up for potential lost revenue.

But opponents say the variance was granted in error. They believe that under a 1989 agreement, the racetrack is prohibited from hosting concerts that aren’t being held in conjunction with an actual race. That deal was struck to alleviate concerns about loud music impacting neighbors.

It’s unclear when a decision on legal action may be made. 

Tags: 
Loudon
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NASCAR
country music

Related Content

Loudon Racetrack Pitches Three-Day Country Music Festival

By Aug 25, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

The Loudon Zoning Board heard more than four hours of arguments Thursday both for and against a variance request made by the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The track is hoping to host a three-day country music festival next summer.

The event would draw an estimated 20,000 music fans per day, with an estimated 5,000 attendees camping out on the Speedway grounds.

“Our team is geared specifically for these types of events, and have honed our skills over the years, and to not be boastful, but we are pretty good at it,” said David McGrath, the Speedway’s general manager.

High-Tech Greenhouse Has Neighbors Throwing Shade Over Light Pollution

By Mar 6, 2017
Courtesy

The best weather in all of New England right now is inside LEF Farms new $10 million greenhouse. It’s 75-degrees, August-level humid, with fans pushing out a soft breeze.

Operations manager Bob LaDue points out the beneficiaries of this artificial climate.

“That’s mezuna and cress,” he says, naming two of LEF Farms seven varieties of baby greens. “This is part of our spice mix.”

Loudon Businesses Sorry to See NASCAR Race Leave Town

By Mar 9, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

After 20 years of racing, Loudon is losing one of its biggest economic engines.

Track owners announced this week that the annual September NASCAR event held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be relocated to Las Vegas. The town will still host a mid-summer race, but local businesses are bracing for the impact.