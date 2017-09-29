Country Music Festival At Motor Speedway May See Legal Challenge

A group of residents say they are still considering their legal options after the Loudon Zoning Board on Thursday approved a variance for a multi-day country music festival at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

After two lengthy Zoning Board hearings, the racetrack got the green light to host a three-day festival next summer that could draw as many as 20,000 fans per day. The Motor Speedway lost one of its two NASCAR races for 2018 after its parent company moved the event to Las Vegas. Many local businesses argued that the music festival is an important way to make up for potential lost revenue.

But opponents say the variance was granted in error. They believe that under a 1989 agreement, the racetrack is prohibited from hosting concerts that aren’t being held in conjunction with an actual race. That deal was struck to alleviate concerns about loud music impacting neighbors.

It’s unclear when a decision on legal action may be made.