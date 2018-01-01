Craig to Be Inaugurated as First Woman Mayor of Manchester

  Joyce Craig giving a victory speech after beating Mayor Ted Gatsas in November.
    Joyce Craig giving a victory speech after beating Mayor Ted Gatsas in November.
Joyce Craig will officially be sworn in as the first female mayor of Manchester on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Craig will take the oath of office at 10 a.m. at the Radisson Hotel off Elm Street. Other newly elected city officials such as aldermen and school board members will also be sworn in.

John Clayton, the head of the city’s historic association, will serve as master of ceremonies.

Following the inauguration, Craig will preside over her first board of aldermen and school committee meetings at city hall.

There is also an Inaugural Ball planned for Saturday, Jan. 13.

Back in November Craig, a former alderman and school board member, beat four-term Mayor Ted Gatsas by 1,500 votes. Craig lost to Gatsas by just 64 votes in the previous mayoral race.

