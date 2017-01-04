Dartmouth and Hanover at Odds Over Proposed Athletic Building

Dartmouth College and the town of Hanover are in a stand-off over a new $18 million athletic facility the college wants to build.

Last month, the Hanover Planning Board denied Dartmouth a permit for the proposed 70,000 square foot building. The structure would house training facilities for student-athletes to practice their sports during the winter.

The decision was a victory for neighbors who oppose the project for its size and proximity to a residential area.

Now Dartmouth is appealing that decision to the state superior court. Ellen Arnold is the college’s attorney.

“Needless to say we were disappointed. Anything that was asked for we provided. And I think all of the evidence that we did provide supported an approval of the project which is why we’re going to appeal the decision.”

The appeal means a superior court judge will now review the Planning Board’s ruling to see if it was illegal or unreasonable.

A decision is expected late this year.

