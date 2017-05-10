Dartmouth-Hitchcock Discontinuing Infertility Program

Dartmouth-Hitchcock says it is discontinuing its Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility program at the end of this month due to staffing issues.

Dr. Edward Merrens, Dartmouth-Hitchcock's chief clinical officer, tells the Valley News the decision stemmed from difficulty in finding "the right amount of staffing" to support the work, which can involve monitoring patients seven days a week. He says because of the nature of the treatments, patients have to come in at specific times without delay.

Merrens said Dartmouth-Hitchcock officials had been reviewing the program for a long time. He said the program currently has 124 patients who are being informed about future care options.

Merrens said financial considerations didn't factor into the decision.

The program's closing will affect all locations where the program is offered, including Lebanon, Brattleboro, Bedford, Concord and Nashua.