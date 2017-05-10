Dartmouth-Hitchcock Discontinuing Infertility Program

By 1 hour ago

Credit Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon

  Dartmouth-Hitchcock says it is discontinuing its Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility program at the end of this month due to staffing issues.

Dr. Edward Merrens, Dartmouth-Hitchcock's chief clinical officer, tells the Valley News the decision stemmed from difficulty in finding "the right amount of staffing" to support the work, which can involve monitoring patients seven days a week. He says because of the nature of the treatments, patients have to come in at specific times without delay.

Merrens said Dartmouth-Hitchcock officials had been reviewing the program for a long time. He said the program currently has 124 patients who are being informed about future care options.

Merrens said financial considerations didn't factor into the decision.

The program's closing will affect all locations where the program is offered, including Lebanon, Brattleboro, Bedford, Concord and Nashua.

Tags: 
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

Related Content

Former N.H. Chief Justice Joins Dartmouth-Hitchcock

By Mar 30, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

A former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court has been hired to work for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Former Chief Justice John Broderick will start next week as Senior Director for Public Affairs. Dartmouth-Hitchcock says Broderick will advocate on behalf of the hospital to policymakers and business and community leaders in the region. 

Dartmouth-Hitchcock to 'Freeze' Pension Plan

By Dec 29, 2016
Allison Quantz for NHPR

Officials at Dartmouth-Hitchcock say a "freeze" on the health care system's pension plan for its more than 5,000 participating current and former employees is set to take place at the end of January.

The Valley News reports the freeze means that pension benefits will no longer increase for employees in the system's "defined benefit" retirement plan. Benefits that have already been accrued by retirees and current employees will not be affected.

With Workers Hard To Come By, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Opts To Apprentice Its Own

By Dec 20, 2016
Todd Bookman for NHPR

The term “apprentice” may conjure up thoughts of reality television and a certain President-elect, but actual apprenticeships--where workers learn skills on the job--are on the rise nationally. And in New Hampshire's health care industry, apprentices are being used as a way to fill a gap in the workforce.

CEO of Dartmouth-Hitchcock, State's Largest Health System, to Step Down Next Year

By Dec 5, 2016
NHPR

The CEO of Dartmouth-Hitchcock says he will step down when his contract expires next June.

A spine surgeon by training, James Weinstein has led the state’s largest health care system since 2011. During that time, he’s had to navigate both local and national challenges, including the arrival of the Affordable Care Act.

State Will Honor Staffing Deal With Dartmouth-Hitchcock

By Sep 22, 2016
Thomas Fearon

 

The New Hampshire Executive Council has decided to honor the state's $36.5 million contract with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center to staff New Hampshire Hospital.

The decision comes on the heels of the medical provider's announcement of mass layoffs system-wide.

Despite the deal being already in place and set to begin in November, Councilor Chris Sununu says he wants the contract to be re-bid.