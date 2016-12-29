Dartmouth-Hitchcock to 'Freeze' Pension Plan

  • Allison Quantz for NHPR

Officials at Dartmouth-Hitchcock say a "freeze" on the health care system's pension plan for its more than 5,000 participating current and former employees is set to take place at the end of January.

The Valley News reports the freeze means that pension benefits will no longer increase for employees in the system's "defined benefit" retirement plan. Benefits that have already been accrued by retirees and current employees will not be affected.

A Dartmouth-Hitchcock spokesman says the move is expected to save the system some money without reducing the benefits of pension participants.

According to D-H financial reports, only current and former employees who started working there by February 2006 are covered by the pension plan.

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

