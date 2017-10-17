Dartmouth-Hitchcock to Open Retail Pharmacy

Dartmouth-Hitchcock is planning its first 24-hour retail pharmacy open to the general public.

The pharmacy will have some of the same offerings as a CVS or a Walgreens -- things like shampoo and toothpaste, plus over-the-counter medicines like Advil and Nyquil.

It’ll be in Centerra Marketplace, just across Hanover Street from the hospital's main campus in Lebanon. The move is driven by a need for a bigger and more convenient pharmacy space, said Linda Sawyer, director of ambulatory pharmacy at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. She added that, with no other 24-hour pharmacies in the area, those who need prescriptions filled at off-hours currently have to drive more than an hour out of town.

The new pharmacy will fill prescriptions from any provider, not just those affiliated with Dartmouth-Hitchcock. Sawyer said they’re hoping to open late this winter or early spring.