Delegation Again Pushes for Full-Service Veterans Hospital

Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation are again pushing for a full-service veterans hospital.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has said that a task force he appointed would develop a plan to provide "full services" in New Hampshire.

But Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and others in the delegation worry the VA is backing away from that plan.

A subsequent announcement on the task force emphasizes the hospital should "best meet the needs" of the state's veterans.

Shulkin appointed the task force after the Boston Globe reported allegations of substandard conditions and treatment at the Manchester VA Medical Center, which isn't a full-service hospital.

Task force leader, Dr. Michael Mayo-Smith, says its goal is to recommend a plan for veterans to receive "a full set of services" in New Hampshire.