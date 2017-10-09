Delegation Calls for Improved Care for Women at VA Hospital

New Hampshire's congressional delegation is calling for improved facilities for women who receive care at the only veterans' hospital in the state.

The Democratic delegation says the current women's health clinic on the sixth floor of the Manchester VA Medical Center was damaged during a flood in July. They want to make sure women receive care in an appropriate setting during the rebuilding period.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Reps. Carol Shea-Porter and Annie Kuster wrote to Acting Director Alfred Montoya that they're concerned the facilities are inadequately designed to accommodate women, some of whom are survivors of military sexual assault trauma.

They seek a separate entrance for women veterans at the center and the relocation of the women's clinic to the first floor of a separate building.

