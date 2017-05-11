Democratic Lawmaker Defends Tweets At Heated Hearing

By 8 hours ago

Credit josh rogers/nhpr

Dover State Rep. Sherry Frost told a committee reviewing controversial comments she made on social media her that "emotions sometimes get the better of me." But the Democrat also argued her occasionally profane statements on social media are driven by a commitment to people who are marginalized.

Republicans have criticized Frost for Tweets in which she called white Christian men a terrorist problem and observed that having men tell her to calm down makes her "homicidal."

Frost called the latter tweet hyperbole, and defended her comments about terrorism as factual.

"My speech is not always pretty or polite but I have the right to express myself in ways that I feel best relay what I witness and experience.”

Democrats question the fresh scrutiny of Frost. It comes as the House is looking into a Laconia GOP rep, Robert Fisher, accused of founding a misogynist Reddit forum. But Republicans told the committee that Frost's language goes too far. Glen Dickey of New Boston sits in front of Frost in Representatives Hall. He  said he sought a seat change because Frost’s comments made him feel unsafe.

“This might sound a little weird coming from a Republican but Representative Frost needs to check her privilege”.

Frost was accompanied to the hearing by her lawyer, former New Hampshire house counsel Paul Twomey, who said the hearing didn’t protect Frost’s right to due process. On his advice, Frost refused to be sworn in or answer questions.  

The legislative committee has until next week to weigh Frost’s case and make a recommendation to the full legislature for a vote on June 1st. 

Tags: 
robert fisher
Shawn Jasper

Related Content

N.H. Rep Behind "Red Pill" Reddit Forum Gets Committee Hearing

By May 9, 2017
Josh Rogers for NHPR

State Rep Robert Fisher of Laconia, who has rejected  called for his resignation – including from the governor - for his role in setting up an misogynistic online forum, went before a House committee Tuesday. Fisher argued that lawmakers are wasting their time focusing on him. But members of the Legislature and the public told lawmakers leaving Fisher alone would send a wrong message.

House Committee Ready To Start Review Of Rep Behind Misogynistic "Red Pill" Forum

By May 8, 2017
Josh Rogers for NHPR

 

A legislative committee is set to begin its review of controversial online comments of two members of the New Hampshire house.

 Laconia Republican Robert Fisher, who was outed as the founder of the misogynistic forum on Reddit called 'The Red Pill," will get his hearing Tuesday.

Despite Uproar Over Lawmaker's Comments, House Leaders Lack Leverage to Oust Him

By Apr 26, 2017

The revelation that a Lakes Region state representative may have founded "The Red Pill,” a misogynistic online forum with more than 200,000 followers, has drawn global attention. But controversial, even hateful, utterances by state lawmakers are not new in New Hampshire’s citizen legislature. And precedent suggests that if Rep. Robert Fisher is to leave his House seat, it will be by his own will, or that of voters. 