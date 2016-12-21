Dept. Of Defense Funds New Bio-Research, Manufacturing Institute In Manchester

By 16 hours ago

Credit Allegra Boverman/NHPR

New Hampshire has been awarded $80 million from the federal government to build a bio research and manufacturing institute in Manchester. 

The money, which was granted by the U.S. Department of Defense, will create a new institute to develop and bio-manufacture tissues and organs that can be transplanted into patients - particularly wounded military veterans. 

 

The Manchester-based research and development company DEKA as well as UNH and Dartmouth-Hitchcock will be charged with spearheading this initiative. 

U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Kelly Ayotte and Gov. Maggie Hassan all actively bid for these dollars all summer.

The three lawmakers issued a press release Wednesday calling this award a “monumental investment in the future of New Hampshire” and saying that it "further establishes this region as a hub for scientific research and development.”

The initiative is expected to bring more jobs to Manchester as well as research opportunities for the state’s college graduates.

