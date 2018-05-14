In Depth: What Questions Do You Have About Mental Health In New Hampshire?

Under a legal settlement in 2013, the state of New Hampshire was obligated to make improvements in how it cares for people with mental illness – finding ways to keep people out of institutions and living more independently, with community-based care.

As part of a new continuing series called The Exchange In Depth, we will examine how the state is doing on multiple mental health fronts, including care at the N.H. State Hospital, community support and transitional housing, mental health services for children, and how the criminal justice system handles people with mental illness.

Do you have questions about mental health and the mental health system in New Hampshire? We want to hear them. Please use the form below - and know we will keep your submission confidential if you prefer.

_