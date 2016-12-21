D.E.S. Awards Funds to Preserve Wetlands in Central, Southern N.H.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has awarded funding of $2.4 million for 20 projects protecting wetlands.

Two projects, both getting $400,000, will conserve land. The first would go toward the conservation of 1,870 acres including Tower Hill pond in Hooksett and Candia. It will conserve 45 separate wetlands encompassing 280 acres, over two miles of undeveloped shoreline, forest, and other areas.

The other project will permanently conserve two parcels totaling about 150 acres adjacent to the Musquash Conservation Area in Londonderry. The property is located in a focus area identified for recovery of the New England cottontail, a state endangered species.

The money comes from the department's Aquatic Resource Mitigation Fund.