Despite Fire, White Mountains Remain Open to Visitors on Busy Holiday Weekend

By 3 minutes ago
  • FILE

Despite the forest fire in North Woodstock, tourism officials are urging visitors that the White Mountains are open for business.

The Lost River Gorge is closed this weekend due to the fire on about 25 acres on nearby Dilly Cliff, but no property was damaged as a result. 

Colleen Eliason of the White Mountains Attraction Association says she expects about 30,000 visitors to come to the area this holiday weekend.

“There’s a craft fair in town in Lincoln, the return of the Pumpkin People is going up in Jackson, and foliage is really popping as well, so there’s plenty to do in the area, so we are certainly welcoming everyone and looking forward to the weekend," Eliason said.

Overall, tourism officials are expecting nearly 10 million visitors to New Hampshire during this fall foliage season.

Local, state, and U.S. Forest Society firefighters continue to work to contain the forest fire, which was first reported Tuesday. It is off Route 112. No road closures were warranted.

Tags: 
Tourism
fall foliage
White Mountain National Forest
Lost River Gorge

