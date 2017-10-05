DMV Has an Annoucement - Don't Come to Its Offices this Monday and Tuesday

All DMV offices in New Hampshire will be closed on Monday and Tuesday with online services suspended from now until Wednesday.

DMV spokesman Larry Crowe will tell you - the DMV never closes, not even during blizzards.

But for two days its offices will close their doors to install a new software system aimed at speeding up customer service. The last time the DMV had an upgrade was in the '80s.

“We are trying to keep the effect on customers to a minimum but we do know that by getting the word we are hoping people can plan appropriately," Crowe said.

That means people seeking vehicle registrations, license renewals or needing to pay a parking ticket...will have to do so before or after this Monday and Tuesday - when the DMV will be closed.

Although offices will reopen on Wednesday, Crowe says it may take a few days for employees to get used to the new system.

“You know in the off-chance that it takes a little bit of time to get up to speed if people can maybe delay coming in if it’s not imperative they come in right away, we’d ask the public to help us out by doing that.”