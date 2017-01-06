Drought Upgraded From Extreme to Severe in Southern N.H.

New Hampshire's climatologist has announced that the southern portion of the state is no longer experiencing extreme drought thanks to recent rain and snow.

WMUR-TV reports that drought conditions in the region have been upgraded from extreme to severe.

State climatologist Mary Stampone says the flow of rivers and streams are now closer to normal, but New Hampshire isn't in the clear just yet. Residents relying on wells have been advised that they may still experience water shortages due to the ground's inability to absorb as much water as usual.

Jennifer Perry, Exeter's public works director, says it takes longer for groundwater levels to bounce back.

Current frozen earth conditions have also contributed to the lack of precipitation being absorbed by the ground.